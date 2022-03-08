FourThought Financial LLC Buys 1,205 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

FourThought Financial LLC lifted its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,712 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $2,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $1,993,000. TownSquare Capital LLC increased its position in Duke Energy by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 16,111 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after buying an additional 3,762 shares in the last quarter. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Duke Energy by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC now owns 106,686 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,411,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $17,927,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Duke Energy by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,145 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after buying an additional 2,545 shares in the last quarter. 62.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

In related news, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.57, for a total value of $1,971,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert Alexander Glenn sold 1,430 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $150,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,145 shares of company stock valued at $2,294,054 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DUK traded down $1.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $105.47. The company had a trading volume of 3,549,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,235,699. Duke Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $89.79 and a 52-week high of $108.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.39, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $102.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.93.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.02). Duke Energy had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. Duke Energy’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.985 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 79.92%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DUK. Bank of America raised Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $108.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Duke Energy from $112.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.00.

About Duke Energy (Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.