FourThought Financial LLC Buys 9,844 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

FourThought Financial LLC lifted its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 84.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,469 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,844 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in AbbVie during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 530.0% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the third quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.62% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen boosted their target price on AbbVie from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on AbbVie from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on AbbVie from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.31.

In other AbbVie news, VP Brian L. Durkin sold 11,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.51, for a total transaction of $1,515,132.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Vice Chairman Robert A. Michael sold 43,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.25, for a total transaction of $6,390,316.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 436,671 shares of company stock worth $56,670,832 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABBV stock traded down $2.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $147.15. 8,816,656 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,375,043. The firm has a market capitalization of $260.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.81, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $140.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.25. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.05 and a 52 week high of $151.25.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.03. AbbVie had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 164.05%. The business had revenue of $14.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.92 EPS. AbbVie’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.41 per share. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 87.44%.

AbbVie Company Profile (Get Rating)

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease, metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.