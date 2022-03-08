FourThought Financial LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

FourThought Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,449 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,287 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $2,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PPG. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 135.6% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 14,390 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 311.1% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 222 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 131.9% during the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 211 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in PPG Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its stake in PPG Industries by 55.6% in the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 280 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on PPG Industries from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com upgraded PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on PPG Industries from $174.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on PPG Industries from $199.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded PPG Industries from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.77.

Shares of NYSE PPG traded up $3.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $117.74. 4,085,508 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,715,109. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $111.32 and a 12-month high of $182.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $27.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $153.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.33.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 25.70% and a net margin of 8.56%. PPG Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.27%.

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment consists of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

