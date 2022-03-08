FourThought Financial LLC Grows Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

FourThought Financial LLC lifted its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74,857 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 3,364 shares during the period. Chevron makes up about 1.1% of FourThought Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. FourThought Financial LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $8,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 3.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,582,362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,196,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,882 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Chevron by 4.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,297,770 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,465,009,000 after purchasing an additional 995,353 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Chevron by 16.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,482,487 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,367,797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859,425 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Chevron by 1.8% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,132,205 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $825,012,000 after purchasing an additional 146,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Chevron by 6.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,107,804 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $721,087,000 after purchasing an additional 435,089 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CVX traded up $8.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $170.53. 57,181,926 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,549,771. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $92.86 and a 1 year high of $174.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $134.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $332.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by ($0.55). Chevron had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The business had revenue of $48.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 91.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 12.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. Chevron’s payout ratio is 69.78%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CVX shares. Truist Financial raised their price target on Chevron from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Chevron from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. DZ Bank raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Chevron from $155.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Chevron from $140.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.75.

In related news, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 15,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.91, for a total value of $2,060,105.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 30,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.21, for a total value of $3,757,905.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 639,115 shares of company stock valued at $85,758,897 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Profile (Get Rating)

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

