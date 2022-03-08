FourThought Financial LLC Grows Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

FourThought Financial LLC increased its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 165,607 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,077 shares during the period. Cisco Systems comprises about 1.3% of FourThought Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. FourThought Financial LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $10,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Private Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 119,870 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,596,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 111.8% in the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 31,331 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 16,538 shares in the last quarter. Sabal Trust CO lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 642,568 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,430,765 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $186,736,000 after purchasing an additional 67,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Breakline Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 366.6% in the 3rd quarter. Breakline Capital LLC now owns 128,528 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,996,000 after purchasing an additional 100,980 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CSCO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $70.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.89.

CSCO traded down $1.19 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.40. The company had a trading volume of 23,639,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,567,496. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.28. The company has a market cap of $225.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.43, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.97. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.72 and a 12-month high of $64.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $12.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.67 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.95% and a net margin of 22.94%. Cisco Systems’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.86%.

Cisco Systems announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 16th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the network equipment provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 15,382 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total transaction of $828,474.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 468 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.34, for a total value of $27,303.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,473 shares of company stock worth $1,060,115 in the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

