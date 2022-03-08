FourThought Financial LLC Has $2.49 Million Holdings in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR)

FourThought Financial LLC grew its stake in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating) by 68.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,317 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC’s holdings in STORE Capital were worth $2,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in STOR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in STORE Capital by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 135,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,529,000 after buying an additional 2,307 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in STORE Capital by 57.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 156,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,385,000 after buying an additional 56,895 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in STORE Capital by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 6,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in STORE Capital by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 939,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,421,000 after buying an additional 138,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in STORE Capital by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 19,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 3,592 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on STOR. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of STORE Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $37.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of STORE Capital from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of STORE Capital in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of STORE Capital from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, STORE Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.11.

Shares of STOR traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $29.08. The stock had a trading volume of 4,206,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,441,827. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. STORE Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $28.64 and a 52 week high of $37.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.61 and a 200 day moving average of $33.28. The company has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.08 and a beta of 1.25.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.21). STORE Capital had a net margin of 34.29% and a return on equity of 5.08%. The firm had revenue of $209.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. STORE Capital’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that STORE Capital Co. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 154.00%.

STORE Capital Corp. operates as an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, investment, management, and ownership of single tenant operational real estate properties. The company was founded by Mary Fedewa, Morton H. Fleischer, Christopher H. Volk, Catherine Long, Michael J.

