FourThought Financial LLC Has $3.09 Million Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

FourThought Financial LLC cut its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 497 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $3,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 11.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,894,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,689,576,000 after acquiring an additional 1,684,394 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 187.5% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 956,388 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $342,349,000 after acquiring an additional 623,775 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 150.6% in the third quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 740,984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $265,441,000 after buying an additional 445,355 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1,391.3% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 432,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $154,716,000 after buying an additional 403,233 shares during the period. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2,683.4% in the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 410,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,753,000 after buying an additional 395,862 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded down $1.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $323.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 114,363,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,849,789. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $360.47 and a 200 day moving average of $374.50. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $306.92 and a 12 month high of $408.71.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were issued a $0.491 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

