FourThought Financial LLC Has $4.21 Million Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

FourThought Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 27.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,713 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $4,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in O. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 69,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,620,000 after purchasing an additional 11,895 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Realty Income in the 2nd quarter valued at $694,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Realty Income in the 2nd quarter valued at $355,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Realty Income by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 914,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,007,000 after acquiring an additional 17,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Realty Income by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,556,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $237,365,000 after acquiring an additional 322,822 shares in the last quarter. 82.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:O traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $64.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,348,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,934,112. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.04, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $68.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.24. Realty Income Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.01 and a fifty-two week high of $74.60.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.92). Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.32% and a net margin of 17.25%. The firm had revenue of $685.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $676.52 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 64.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a mar 21 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.2465 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 314.90%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Realty Income from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Realty Income from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Mizuho decreased their price target on Realty Income from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Realty Income from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Realty Income has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.80.

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

