FourThought Financial LLC Has $7.59 Million Stock Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

FourThought Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 86,767 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares during the quarter. Novartis comprises about 1.0% of FourThought Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. FourThought Financial LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $7,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis during the third quarter worth $29,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Novartis in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in shares of Novartis by 153.5% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Novartis during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Novartis during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. 9.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a CHF 85 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Societe Generale reduced their price objective on shares of Novartis from CHF 107 to CHF 105 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Novartis in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Redburn Partners downgraded shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.75.

Shares of NVS stock traded down $3.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $80.11. The stock had a trading volume of 4,529,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,827,273. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Novartis AG has a 12 month low of $79.09 and a 12 month high of $95.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.19 billion, a PE ratio of 7.52, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.55.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.04). Novartis had a net margin of 46.27% and a return on equity of 24.57%. The firm had revenue of $13.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. Novartis’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 6.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a $1.175 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.53%.

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

