FourThought Financial LLC Increases Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

FourThought Financial LLC boosted its holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,753 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $3,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its stake in salesforce.com by 761.5% in the 3rd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 112 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. First Personal Financial Services grew its stake in salesforce.com by 83.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 132 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC grew its stake in salesforce.com by 83.3% in the 3rd quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 154 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 77.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CRM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of salesforce.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of salesforce.com from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $360.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $375.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, salesforce.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $302.23.

Shares of CRM traded down $4.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $192.08. 7,884,315 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,045,179. The firm has a market cap of $189.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.05, a P/E/G ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $219.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $256.45. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12-month low of $184.44 and a 12-month high of $311.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.12. salesforce.com had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 4.76%. The company had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other salesforce.com news, CRO Gavin Patterson sold 57,352 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.14, for a total value of $14,460,733.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.17, for a total transaction of $4,403,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 174,398 shares of company stock valued at $40,325,146 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

