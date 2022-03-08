FourThought Financial LLC Increases Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

FourThought Financial LLC raised its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,857 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the quarter. Walmart accounts for approximately 1.3% of FourThought Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. FourThought Financial LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $10,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its position in Walmart by 109.9% in the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 54,603 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,700,000 after purchasing an additional 28,585 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,550 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,276,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 422.3% in the third quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 44,234 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 35,765 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 8.0% in the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 67,486 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $9,517,000 after acquiring an additional 4,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Research & Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.3% in the third quarter. Boston Research & Management Inc. now owns 47,208 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. 30.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 391,339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.01, for a total value of $53,617,356.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 704,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.94, for a total value of $97,118,450.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,195,357 shares of company stock valued at $862,563,628 over the last three months. Insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Walmart from $184.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Walmart from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $153.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.09.

Walmart stock traded down $2.93 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $138.74. 9,434,670 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,685,759. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $128.32 and a twelve month high of $152.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $142.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $384.85 billion, a PE ratio of 28.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.53.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.03. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 2.39%. The company had revenue of $152.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.08%.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

