FourThought Financial LLC Increases Stock Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

FourThought Financial LLC increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,580 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. The Goldman Sachs Group accounts for 1.8% of FourThought Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. FourThought Financial LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $13,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GS. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,225,471 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,779,925,000 after acquiring an additional 177,002 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,644,208 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,127,742,000 after buying an additional 160,687 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,686,066 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,393,444,000 after buying an additional 42,213 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,827,831 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,069,005,000 after buying an additional 113,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,791,562 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,059,482,000 after buying an additional 274,537 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GS traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $321.37. The stock had a trading volume of 3,554,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,631,528. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $317.72 and a 1-year high of $426.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $361.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $385.03. The company has a market cap of $107.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.41, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $10.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.10 by ($1.29). The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 33.29% and a return on equity of 22.97%. The firm had revenue of $12.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $12.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 39.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 13.48%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on GS shares. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $479.00 to $445.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $455.00 to $448.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $556.00 to $505.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $480.00 to $455.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $435.67.

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

