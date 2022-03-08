FourThought Financial LLC Raises Stock Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

FourThought Financial LLC increased its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 21.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,496 shares during the quarter. FourThought Financial LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $2,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PLD. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 64.8% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in Prologis by 147.7% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 810.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 92.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PLD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Prologis from $184.00 to $209.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Prologis from $142.00 to $163.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Prologis from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Prologis from $164.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Prologis from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.92.

Shares of NYSE:PLD traded down $1.92 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $146.99. The company had a trading volume of 3,021,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,230,883. Prologis, Inc. has a one year low of $97.22 and a one year high of $169.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.31, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $152.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.47.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $1.07. Prologis had a net margin of 61.77% and a return on equity of 7.99%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This is a boost from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.96%.

In other news, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total value of $317,218.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

