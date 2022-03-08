FourThought Financial LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

FourThought Financial LLC reduced its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,546 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 821 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $2,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AKO Capital LLP purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the third quarter worth approximately $718,796,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Accenture by 93.3% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,812,878 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $911,287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357,770 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Accenture by 11.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,244,361 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,597,295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120,784 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Accenture by 102.7% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,323,064 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $423,275,000 after acquiring an additional 670,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Accenture by 73.1% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,335,350 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $427,205,000 after acquiring an additional 563,757 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 2,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.53, for a total transaction of $746,301.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.62, for a total transaction of $147,105.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,046 shares of company stock worth $10,551,684 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $354.00 to $433.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $385.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $397.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Accenture from $446.00 to $386.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $384.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $389.47.

Shares of ACN stock traded down $3.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $301.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,902,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,814,408. The business has a fifty day moving average of $346.67 and a 200-day moving average of $351.66. The stock has a market cap of $190.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.24. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $251.64 and a twelve month high of $417.37.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $14.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.22 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 30.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 10.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 13th were given a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 12th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.37%.

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

