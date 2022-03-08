FourThought Financial LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

FourThought Financial LLC lowered its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 32.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,990 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 15,091 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $5,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 1,853 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in NIKE by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,258 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $876,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in NIKE by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 24,005 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,487,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the period. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 183,705 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $26,679,000 after buying an additional 5,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 105,307 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $15,295,000 after buying an additional 10,859 shares in the last quarter. 64.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NIKE alerts:

NKE traded down $3.23 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $121.21. 9,003,436 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,518,437. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $120.80 and a twelve month high of $179.10. The company has a market cap of $191.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.73, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $146.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.21.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. NIKE had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.94%.

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.39, for a total value of $14,639,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 10,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $1,773,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 112,537 shares of company stock valued at $16,712,912 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on NIKE from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $200.00 target price on NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NIKE in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $172.00 target price on NIKE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, HSBC downgraded NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $184.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.00.

About NIKE (Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.