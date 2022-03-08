FourThought Financial LLC Sells 8,226 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

FourThought Financial LLC reduced its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 226,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,226 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for 1.4% of FourThought Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. FourThought Financial LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $11,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quaker Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,546,000. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 327.3% during the third quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 188,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,559,000 after acquiring an additional 144,360 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 989.9% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,303,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184,297 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 407,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,596,000 after acquiring an additional 36,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 8.6% during the third quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 32,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,634,000 after acquiring an additional 2,571 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.28. 6,067,364 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.56.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.