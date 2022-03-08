FourThought Financial LLC Sells 873 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

FourThought Financial LLC lowered its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,989 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 873 shares during the quarter. FourThought Financial LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HON. Arlington Partners LLC raised its stake in Honeywell International by 94.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 146 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC raised its stake in Honeywell International by 800.0% during the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 225 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HON traded up $1.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $183.24. The company had a trading volume of 4,566,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,917,073. The company has a market capitalization of $125.67 billion, a PE ratio of 23.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $174.42 and a one year high of $236.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $198.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $210.68.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 16.11%. The firm had revenue of $8.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.49%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on HON shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Honeywell International from $228.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America downgraded Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $270.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Honeywell International from $264.00 to $248.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Honeywell International from $226.00 to $211.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $237.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.57.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

