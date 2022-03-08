Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF)

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.0705 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th.

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by 7.3% over the last three years.

Shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust stock traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $7.53. 331,207 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 261,462. Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust has a 1 year low of $7.47 and a 1 year high of $9.63.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth $1,564,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 413,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,763,000 after purchasing an additional 73,365 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 120,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 29,416 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 87,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 18,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter.

About Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (Get Rating)

Franklin Ltd. Duration Income Trust is a closed-end investment company. It seeks to provide high, current income, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation to the extent possible and consistent with the Fund’s primary objective, through a portfolio consisting primarily of high-yield corporate bonds, floating rate corporate loans and mortgage- and other asset-backed securities.

