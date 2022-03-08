Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF)

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.0705 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th.
Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by 7.3% over the last three years.
Shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust stock traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $7.53. 331,207 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 261,462. Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust has a 1 year low of $7.47 and a 1 year high of $9.63.
About Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (Get Rating)
Franklin Ltd. Duration Income Trust is a closed-end investment company. It seeks to provide high, current income, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation to the extent possible and consistent with the Fund’s primary objective, through a portfolio consisting primarily of high-yield corporate bonds, floating rate corporate loans and mortgage- and other asset-backed securities.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (FTF)
- The Bottom Is In For Desktop Metal
- It’s Time To Shop For Dick’s Sporting Goods Again
- Macy’s Stock is Hitting on All Cylinders
- 3 Inflation Proof Stocks Worth the Price
- Marketbat Podcast:Trading Stocks With Ongoing Russia-Ukraine Crisis
Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.