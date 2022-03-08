Franklin Universal Trust Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:FT)

Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.0425 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th.

Franklin Universal Trust has increased its dividend by 9.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Get Franklin Universal Trust alerts:

NYSE FT traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $8.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,159. Franklin Universal Trust has a fifty-two week low of $7.40 and a fifty-two week high of $8.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.23.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in Franklin Universal Trust by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 12,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,387 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Franklin Universal Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $118,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Franklin Universal Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $158,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Universal Trust by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 70,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 6,926 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Universal Trust by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 71,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 2,795 shares during the period.

About Franklin Universal Trust (Get Rating)

Franklin Universal Trust is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in companies operating in utility sector. It employs fundamental analysis to invest in a diversified portfolio of corporate bonds and dividend paying utility stocks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Universal Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Universal Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.