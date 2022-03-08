Frax Share 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $13.13 Million (FXS)

Frax Share (CURRENCY:FXS) traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 8th. Over the last week, Frax Share has traded down 21.5% against the US dollar. One Frax Share coin can currently be purchased for about $17.96 or 0.00046080 BTC on major exchanges. Frax Share has a market capitalization of $291.20 million and $13.13 million worth of Frax Share was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002566 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001866 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.09 or 0.00043845 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,584.93 or 0.06630354 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,813.74 or 0.99557535 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.97 or 0.00043518 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.13 or 0.00046504 BTC.

Frax Share Profile

Frax Share’s genesis date was December 16th, 2020. Frax Share’s total supply is 99,899,045 coins and its circulating supply is 16,209,405 coins. Frax Share’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Frax Share’s official website is frax.finance/#welcome

According to CryptoCompare, “The Frax Share token (FXS) is the non-stable, value-accrual token in the Frax protocol. It is meant to be volatile and hold rights to governance and all excess collateral of the system. “

Buying and Selling Frax Share

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frax Share directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Frax Share should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Frax Share using one of the exchanges listed above.

