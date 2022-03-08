Friendz Price Reaches $0.0007 on Major Exchanges (FDZ)

Friendz (CURRENCY:FDZ) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 8th. In the last week, Friendz has traded down 0.3% against the dollar. One Friendz coin can now be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Friendz has a total market capitalization of $367,073.17 and approximately $61,776.00 worth of Friendz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002593 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003724 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002593 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.95 or 0.00033574 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.38 or 0.00104723 BTC.

Friendz Profile

Friendz is a coin. Its launch date was January 24th, 2018. Friendz’s total supply is 1,129,842,156 coins and its circulating supply is 517,989,942 coins. Friendz’s official Twitter account is @Friendz_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here . Friendz’s official website is friendz.io . The Reddit community for Friendz is /r/FriendzICO

According to CryptoCompare, “Friendz is a digital marketing company whose main goal is to connect brands to their target audience, taking advantage of the most powerful marketing tool ever, “word of mouth”. The company is present in the market since 2016 and is planning to integrate the platform with blockchain to decentralize the digital advertising system, making possible to enhance trust towards users and client companies and to increase the products and services offered. Friendz token (FDZ) is an ERC-20 token that will serve as the utility token. “

Friendz Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Friendz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Friendz should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Friendz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

