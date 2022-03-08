Frontline (NYSE:FRO) Shares Gap Down to $10.33

Shares of Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.33, but opened at $9.49. Frontline shares last traded at $9.40, with a volume of 109,720 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FRO. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Frontline from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Frontline from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.90.

Get Frontline alerts:

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -189.20 and a beta of 0.07.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The shipping company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $213.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.70 million. Frontline had a negative return on equity of 3.40% and a negative net margin of 1.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 112.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Frontline Ltd. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Folketrygdfondet raised its holdings in shares of Frontline by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 11,499,940 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $81,305,000 after buying an additional 1,070,050 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Frontline in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,137,000. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Frontline during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,626,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Frontline by 229.7% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 917,110 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $8,272,000 after purchasing an additional 638,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Frontline by 691.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 500,854 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,508,000 after purchasing an additional 437,554 shares in the last quarter. 20.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Frontline (NYSE:FRO)

Frontline Ltd. is an international shipping company, which engages in the ownership and operation of oil and product tankers. It also offers the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Frontline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.