FSD Pharma (NASDAQ:HUGE) Shares Down 1.9%

FSD Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HUGE – Get Rating) dropped 1.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.98 and last traded at $0.99. Approximately 115,968 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 137,817 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.01.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.95. The company has a market cap of $40.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 0.91.

Get FSD Pharma alerts:

About FSD Pharma (NASDAQ:HUGE)

FSD Pharma, Inc is a specialty biotech pharmaceutical research and development company. It focuses on developing over time a robust pipeline of FDA-approved synthetic compounds targeting the end cannabinoid system of the human body to treat certain diseases of the central nervous system and autoimmune disorders of the skin, GI tract, and the musculoskeletal system.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FSD Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FSD Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.