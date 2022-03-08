FTC Solar (FTCI) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, March 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.18) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
FTC Solar stock opened at $4.68 on Tuesday. FTC Solar has a 12 month low of $3.30 and a 12 month high of $15.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.33.
In related news, CAO Cathy Behnen sold 21,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.72, for a total transaction of $78,622.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David Springer sold 150,000 shares of FTC Solar stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.71, for a total transaction of $1,006,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 462,868 shares of company stock worth $2,413,933 in the last three months.
A number of research firms recently commented on FTCI. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on FTC Solar from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on FTC Solar from $18.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised FTC Solar from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on FTC Solar in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America downgraded FTC Solar from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.25.
FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, and software and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company markets its two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker systems under the Voyager brand name. Its software solutions include SunPath, a solution to enhance energy production; SunDAT, an online 3D solar PV design solution; and Atlas, a solar portfolio management solution.
