Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) Shares Gap Up to $14.90

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.90, but opened at $15.65. Fulcrum Therapeutics shares last traded at $15.34, with a volume of 3,978 shares traded.

FULC has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from $46.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Bank of America upgraded Fulcrum Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Fulcrum Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.75.

The stock has a market cap of $624.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.72 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.03.

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.15. Fulcrum Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 47.50% and a negative net margin of 421.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.64) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 51.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 75,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 25,768 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 7.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 907,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,505,000 after acquiring an additional 63,840 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 25.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 356,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,737,000 after acquiring an additional 71,855 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 10.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 217,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,282,000 after purchasing an additional 20,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 91.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 27,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 13,099 shares in the last quarter. 90.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fulcrum Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:FULC)

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm develops new medicines and focuses on unlocking gene control mechanisms to develop small molecule therapies. Its product candidate includes Losmapimod and FTX-HbF. The company was founded by Michael R. Green, Danny Reinberg, Rudolf Jaenisch, Jeannie T.

