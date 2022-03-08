Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) Shares Gap Up to $49.85

Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $49.85, but opened at $52.00. Fulgent Genetics shares last traded at $52.48, with a volume of 4,816 shares traded.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Fulgent Genetics from $141.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fulgent Genetics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Fulgent Genetics from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.
The business’s 50 day moving average is $70.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.57.
In other news, CFO Paul Kim sold 454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.31, for a total transaction of $25,564.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 31.00% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Fulgent Genetics by 88.8% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fulgent Genetics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Fulgent Genetics by 57.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fulgent Genetics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Fulgent Genetics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. 38.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Fulgent Genetics Company Profile (NASDAQ:FLGT)
Fulgent Genetics, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of gene testing and sequencing solutions. It offers genes and panels, known mutation, hereditary cancer, carrier screening, and tumor profiling solutions. The company was founded on May 13, 2016 and is headquartered in Temple City, CA.
