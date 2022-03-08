Function X Price Hits $0.48 on Top Exchanges (FX)

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 8th. Function X has a market cap of $196.38 million and approximately $1.96 million worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Function X has traded down 12.6% against the US dollar. One Function X coin can currently be purchased for about $0.48 or 0.00001239 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38,794.23 or 0.99953676 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.14 or 0.00072500 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002877 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.46 or 0.00021797 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002040 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002590 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00015189 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $104.28 or 0.00268680 BTC.

About Function X

Function X (CRYPTO:FX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 4th, 2016. Function X’s total supply is 408,520,357 coins. Function X’s official message board is medium.com/functionx . Function X’s official Twitter account is @Fcoin2 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Function X is functionx.io

According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “

Buying and Selling Function X

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Function X should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Function X using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

