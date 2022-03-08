Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) Director Sells $1,184,005.92 in Stock

Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Rating) Director Equity Genpar L.L.C. Acon sold 60,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.56, for a total transaction of $1,184,005.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Equity Genpar L.L.C. Acon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 4th, Equity Genpar L.L.C. Acon sold 712,845 shares of Funko stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total transaction of $14,356,698.30.

On Wednesday, February 16th, Equity Genpar L.L.C. Acon sold 25,702 shares of Funko stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total value of $463,921.10.

Shares of FNKO traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $17.09. The stock had a trading volume of 1,138,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 521,562. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.93. Funko, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.82 and a fifty-two week high of $27.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $866.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.23.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.14. Funko had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 18.00%. The company had revenue of $336.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Funko, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Funko from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson upped their target price on Funko from $34.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Funko from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Funko from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.21.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Funko in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Funko in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Funko by 130.0% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Funko during the first quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Funko by 425.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 4,630 shares during the period. 68.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Funko, Inc engages in designing, sourcing and distribution of licensed pop culture products. Its product lines include media and entertainment content, which comprises movies, TV shows, video games, music and sports. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Everett, WA.

