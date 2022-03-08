Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) Shares Down 5.8%

Shares of Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Rating) were down 5.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $16.78 and last traded at $16.78. Approximately 5,194 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 577,762 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.82.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on FNKO shares. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Funko from $34.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Funko from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Funko from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Funko from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.21.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.93. The company has a market capitalization of $904.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.23.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.14. Funko had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 4.27%. The company had revenue of $336.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.49 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. Funko’s quarterly revenue was up 48.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Funko, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Charles D. Denson bought 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.21 per share, for a total transaction of $1,032,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Equity Genpar L.L.C. Acon sold 25,702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total value of $463,921.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 557,034 shares of company stock worth $9,981,658. 14.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FNKO. Hood River Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Funko by 168.6% during the third quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,393,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,383,000 after buying an additional 874,943 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Funko by 462.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 259,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,518,000 after purchasing an additional 213,202 shares during the period. North Growth Management Ltd. raised its position in Funko by 348.3% in the fourth quarter. North Growth Management Ltd. now owns 269,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,063,000 after purchasing an additional 209,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Funko by 257.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 267,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,030,000 after purchasing an additional 192,600 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Funko by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,929,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,265,000 after purchasing an additional 191,425 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

Funko Company Profile

Funko, Inc engages in designing, sourcing and distribution of licensed pop culture products. Its product lines include media and entertainment content, which comprises movies, TV shows, video games, music and sports. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Everett, WA.

