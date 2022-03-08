FutureFuel (FF) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

FutureFuel (NYSE:FF – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 15th.

NYSE:FF opened at $8.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $353.61 million, a P/E ratio of 28.86 and a beta of 0.74. FutureFuel has a 1-year low of $6.85 and a 1-year high of $16.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.74.

Get FutureFuel alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. FutureFuel’s payout ratio is currently 85.72%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of FutureFuel by 117.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,854 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 8,574 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in FutureFuel by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,592 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,738 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in FutureFuel by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,699 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 5,834 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in FutureFuel by 145.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 27,682 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 16,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in FutureFuel by 59.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 33,748 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 12,558 shares during the last quarter. 45.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of FutureFuel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th.

FutureFuel Company Profile (Get Rating)

FutureFuel Corp.is engaged in the development, manufacture and marketing of biofuels and specialty chemicals. It operates through the Chemicals and Biofuels segment. The Chemicals segment produces chemical products that are sold to third party customers. The Biofuels segment includes the manufacture and market of biodiesel, including biodiesel blends with petrodiesel, petrodiesel with no biodiesel added, RINs, biodiesel production byproducts and the purchase and sale of other petroleum products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FutureFuel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FutureFuel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.