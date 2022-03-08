FutureFuel (FF) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

FutureFuel (NYSE:FF – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 15th.
NYSE:FF opened at $8.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $353.61 million, a P/E ratio of 28.86 and a beta of 0.74. FutureFuel has a 1-year low of $6.85 and a 1-year high of $16.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.74.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. FutureFuel’s payout ratio is currently 85.72%.
Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of FutureFuel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th.
FutureFuel Company Profile (Get Rating)
FutureFuel Corp.is engaged in the development, manufacture and marketing of biofuels and specialty chemicals. It operates through the Chemicals and Biofuels segment. The Chemicals segment produces chemical products that are sold to third party customers. The Biofuels segment includes the manufacture and market of biodiesel, including biodiesel blends with petrodiesel, petrodiesel with no biodiesel added, RINs, biodiesel production byproducts and the purchase and sale of other petroleum products.
