FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Martinrea International Inc. Issued By Pi Financial (TSE:MRE)

Martinrea International Inc. (TSE:MRE – Get Rating) – Analysts at Pi Financial cut their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Martinrea International in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 7th. Pi Financial analyst B. Jekic now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.34 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.42. Pi Financial has a “Buy” rating and a $15.50 price objective on the stock. Pi Financial also issued estimates for Martinrea International’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.58 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $0.57 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on MRE. Raymond James cut shares of Martinrea International from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$15.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Friday. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Martinrea International from C$16.00 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Martinrea International from C$15.50 to C$14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. ATB Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Martinrea International in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Martinrea International from C$17.50 to C$16.00 in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$13.42.

MRE opened at C$8.02 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.92. The stock has a market cap of C$644.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94. Martinrea International has a twelve month low of C$7.84 and a twelve month high of C$14.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$10.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$11.10.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Martinrea International’s payout ratio is 44.74%.

In other Martinrea International news, insider Llc Tmre Investors bought 737,900 shares of Martinrea International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$10.00 per share, with a total value of C$7,379,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 10,798,800 shares in the company, valued at C$107,988,000.

Martinrea International Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers engine blocks, transmissions, cases, housings, ladder frames, oil coolers, hoses, tube assemblies, oil fillers, tubes, indicators, oil pick-up screens and pipes, heater hose inlets and outlets, and electric motor housings; and front horizontal, rear suspension, and front vertical modules.

