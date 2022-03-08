FY2023 EPS Estimates for Royal Vopak (OTCMKTS:VOPKY) Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group

Royal Vopak (OTCMKTS:VOPKY – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2023 EPS estimates for Royal Vopak in a research note issued on Monday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Kerstens now anticipates that the company will earn $3.08 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.46. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Royal Vopak from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Royal Vopak currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of VOPKY stock opened at $29.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.74 and a 200-day moving average of $37.59. Royal Vopak has a one year low of $29.41 and a one year high of $52.04.

Royal Vopak NV engages in the operation of bulk liquids storage terminals. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Rotterdam, the Netherlands.

