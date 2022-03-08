G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) Shares Gap Up to $22.79

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $22.79, but opened at $23.92. G-III Apparel Group shares last traded at $23.44, with a volume of 1,442 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.67.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.26 and its 200 day moving average is $28.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 2.71.

In related news, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 7,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total value of $203,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GIII. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 424.6% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 7,602 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 6,153 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 11.2% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 281,843 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $9,261,000 after buying an additional 28,401 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in G-III Apparel Group in the third quarter worth $1,414,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in G-III Apparel Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,607,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 44.9% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 39,448 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 12,217 shares during the last quarter. 93.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

G-III Apparel Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:GIII)

G-III Apparel Group Ltd. engages in the designing, sourcing, and marketing of women’s apparel. The firm’s product range includes outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women’s suits and performance wear, as well as handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage. It operates through the Wholesale and Retail segments.

