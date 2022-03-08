G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its position in shares of G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX – Get Rating) by 44.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 589,331 shares of the company’s stock after selling 480,793 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.39% of G1 Therapeutics worth $7,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in G1 Therapeutics by 0.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,242,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,508,000 after buying an additional 12,319 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in G1 Therapeutics by 1.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,771,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,797,000 after buying an additional 40,111 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in G1 Therapeutics by 90.0% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,738,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,327,000 after buying an additional 823,373 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA grew its stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 961,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,898,000 after purchasing an additional 145,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 886,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,452,000 after purchasing an additional 200,034 shares during the last quarter. 63.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get G1 Therapeutics alerts:

In other G1 Therapeutics news, CEO John E. (Jack) Jr. Bailey sold 34,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.41, for a total transaction of $355,241.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded G1 Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.43.

G1 Therapeutics stock opened at $8.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 8.82 and a quick ratio of 8.69. G1 Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.04 and a 1-year high of $26.69. The company has a market cap of $379.66 million, a PE ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 1.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.24.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $0.09. G1 Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 76.03% and a negative net margin of 471.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.67) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that G1 Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

G1 Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

G1 Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. Its products pipeline includes trilaciclib, rintodestrant, and lerociclib. The company was founded by Kwok-Kin Wong and Norman E. Sharpless on May 19, 2008 and is headquartered in Research Triangle Park, NC.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for G1 Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G1 Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.