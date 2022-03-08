Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) Short Interest Down 17.9% in February

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 234,100 shares, a decrease of 17.9% from the January 31st total of 285,200 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 135,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Shares of GLMD stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.31. The stock had a trading volume of 879 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,087. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.31 and a fifty-two week high of $4.08. The company has a quick ratio of 6.88, a current ratio of 6.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.33.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 308.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 53,239 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 40,203 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,177 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 7,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,304 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 4,555 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.48% of the company’s stock.

GLMD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of oral therapy for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH). Its product candidate, Aramchol, is a synthetic fatty acid-bile acid conjugate molecule for the oral treatment of NASH in patients who are overweight or obese and have prediabetes or type II diabetes mellitus.

