GAMB (GMB) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $15,949.00

GAMB (CURRENCY:GMB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 8th. During the last seven days, GAMB has traded 23.6% lower against the dollar. One GAMB coin can currently be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. GAMB has a market capitalization of $5.08 million and $15,949.00 worth of GAMB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

GAMB Coin Profile

GMB is a coin. Its launch date was July 24th, 2018. GAMB’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,999,999,990 coins. The official message board for GAMB is medium.com/@gambproject . GAMB’s official website is gamb.io . GAMB’s official Twitter account is @GAMBproject

According to CryptoCompare, “GMB is a dual-cryptocurrency based on fast speed will connect to real life. GMB is a blockchain platform with various SPACE Dapps aimed to be used in real life. Experience GMB’s first SPACE Dapp: TravelSpace, a blockchain-based travel community service. “

GAMB Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GAMB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GAMB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GAMB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

