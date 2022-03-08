GAMEE (GMEE) Achieves Market Cap of $14.12 Million

GAMEE (CURRENCY:GMEE) traded down 4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 8th. One GAMEE coin can now be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000265 BTC on popular exchanges. GAMEE has a total market capitalization of $14.12 million and approximately $2.09 million worth of GAMEE was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, GAMEE has traded down 20.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002586 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001866 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.79 or 0.00043415 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,574.29 or 0.06656380 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38,726.33 or 1.00135212 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.78 or 0.00043396 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.04 or 0.00046651 BTC.

About GAMEE

GAMEE’s total supply is 3,180,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 137,570,165 coins. GAMEE’s official Twitter account is @GameeApp

GAMEE Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GAMEE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GAMEE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GAMEE using one of the exchanges listed above.

