Gateway Advisory LLC Has $1.70 Million Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Gateway Advisory LLC trimmed its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,770 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,135 shares during the quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 783,537 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $49,426,000 after purchasing an additional 89,467 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 180.1% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,397,167 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $87,244,000 after acquiring an additional 898,377 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 26,040 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,643,000 after acquiring an additional 5,758 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 64.6% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 88,421 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,578,000 after purchasing an additional 34,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 1,073,390 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $67,710,000 after acquiring an additional 214,826 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XOM stock traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $87.64. The stock had a trading volume of 3,821,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,165,820. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $52.10 and a 12 month high of $87.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $371.03 billion, a PE ratio of 16.16, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.16.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.09. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The firm had revenue of $84.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 82.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 1st that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas company to buy up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.31%.

In other news, insider James M. Spellings, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total transaction of $782,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 7,300 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.81, for a total transaction of $451,213.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,529,800 shares of company stock valued at $122,121,988. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $83.00 target price on Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Bank of America increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a $76.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $90.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.50.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

