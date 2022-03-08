Gateway Advisory LLC Has $4.90 Million Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Gateway Advisory LLC cut its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 29,416 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 6,347 shares during the quarter. NIKE accounts for 1.0% of Gateway Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Gateway Advisory LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $4,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mcdonald Partners LLC increased its position in shares of NIKE by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 8,989 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC grew its position in NIKE by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust grew its position in NIKE by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 15,314 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,224,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. IRON Financial LLC grew its position in NIKE by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. IRON Financial LLC now owns 1,674 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NIKE by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,795 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.58% of the company’s stock.

In other NIKE news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 10,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $1,773,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.39, for a total value of $14,639,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 112,537 shares of company stock worth $16,712,912 over the last ninety days. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NIKE stock traded down $3.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $121.07. 551,544 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,460,346. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.17 and a 12-month high of $179.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $146.93 and a 200 day moving average of $157.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 3.07. The firm has a market cap of $191.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.81, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.97.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.25 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 13.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.94%.

NKE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $172.00 target price on NIKE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on NIKE from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. HSBC lowered NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $184.00 to $182.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised NIKE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NIKE in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.00.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

