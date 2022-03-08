Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Buys 3,791 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 420,491 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,791 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.08% of American Electric Power worth $37,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Canton Hathaway LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 105.0% in the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the third quarter valued at about $58,000. 74.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised American Electric Power from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $93.00 to $101.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on American Electric Power from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on American Electric Power from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.31.

American Electric Power stock opened at $97.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.53, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.34. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.70 and a 1 year high of $98.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $89.28 and a 200-day moving average of $86.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 14.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.65%.

In related news, EVP Charles R. Patton sold 5,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total value of $486,084.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.91, for a total value of $188,811.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,613 shares of company stock valued at $1,678,530 over the last quarter. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About American Electric Power (Get Rating)

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.