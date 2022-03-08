Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Cuts Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC decreased its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 297,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,690 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $17,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 4.6% in the third quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 53,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,824,000 after buying an additional 2,374 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 11.4% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 9,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the third quarter valued at $31,698,000. MD Financial Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 11.9% in the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 47,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after buying an additional 5,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.8% in the third quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 115,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,053,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on KO shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $58.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

Shares of NYSE:KO opened at $61.08 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $60.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $50.17 and a 12-month high of $63.02. The firm has a market cap of $264.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.03, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.66.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.93 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.21% and a net margin of 25.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This is a positive change from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 74.34%.

In related news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 18,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total transaction of $1,049,400.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jennifer K. Mann sold 11,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.90, for a total value of $713,097.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 353,920 shares of company stock worth $21,391,520 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

