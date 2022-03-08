GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $110.24.

Several research analysts have issued reports on GATX shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on GATX from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Sidoti upgraded GATX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Get GATX alerts:

Shares of NYSE GATX opened at $115.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.99 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.84. GATX has a 52 week low of $84.50 and a 52 week high of $116.30.

GATX (NYSE:GATX – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The transportation company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.67. GATX had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 11.38%. The business had revenue of $321.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. GATX’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that GATX will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is an increase from GATX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. GATX’s dividend payout ratio is 52.39%.

In other GATX news, SVP Niyi Adedoyin sold 1,200 shares of GATX stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.22, for a total transaction of $125,064.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeffery R. Young sold 384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.79, for a total value of $40,239.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 66,782 shares of company stock valued at $7,023,014. Company insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GATX. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in GATX by 94.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 291 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of GATX by 143.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 367 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of GATX by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 404 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of GATX by 96.9% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 441 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GATX during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.49% of the company’s stock.

About GATX (Get Rating)

GATX Corp. engages in leasing and owning railcar and fleets in North America, Europe and Asia. It operates through the following segments: Rail North America, Rail International and Portfolio Management. The Rail North America segment provides railcars pursuant to full-service leases under which it maintains the railcars and provides other ancillary services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GATX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GATX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.