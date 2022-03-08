Geberit AG (OTCMKTS:GBERY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Geberit AG (OTCMKTS:GBERY – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $650.00.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GBERY. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Geberit from CHF 680 to CHF 650 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Cheuvreux cut shares of Geberit from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Geberit from CHF 565 to CHF 650 in a report on Friday, January 14th.

OTCMKTS:GBERY opened at $62.36 on Tuesday. Geberit has a 52 week low of $60.51 and a 52 week high of $84.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $69.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.67.

Geberit AG engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of sanitary products and systems for the residential and industrial construction industry. It offers installation and flushing systems such as installation systems, cisterns and mechanisms; bathroom system such as bathroom ceramics and furniture, showers and bathtubs, taps and controls, and shower toilets; and piping systems such as building drainage and supply systems.

