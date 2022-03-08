General Dynamics Co. Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $2.48 Per Share (NYSE:GD)

General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) – Seaport Res Ptn lowered their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for General Dynamics in a report issued on Sunday, March 6th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst R. Safran now expects that the aerospace company will post earnings of $2.48 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.78. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for General Dynamics’ Q2 2022 earnings at $2.88 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.18 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.59 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $12.11 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $3.18 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.39 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.96 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $14.06 EPS.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.02. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 20.35%. The company had revenue of $10.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of General Dynamics from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on General Dynamics from $215.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. UBS Group upgraded General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on General Dynamics from $235.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Dynamics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $227.50.

Shares of General Dynamics stock opened at $247.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.41, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $215.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $205.74. General Dynamics has a 52 week low of $168.38 and a 52 week high of $254.99.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.26 per share. This is a boost from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 41.21%.

In other General Dynamics news, VP William A. Moss sold 2,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.70, for a total value of $417,788.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP William A. Moss sold 2,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.17, for a total value of $567,073.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GD. 44 Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 11.2% during the third quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,902 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 0.6% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 130,431 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,568,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 34.1% during the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,753 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Sabal Trust CO raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 1.6% during the third quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 123,078 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $24,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 6.1% during the third quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC now owns 12,540 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,458,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Company Profile (Get Rating)

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It offers a broad portfolio of products and services in business aviation, ship construction and repair, land combat vehicles, weapons systems and munitions, and technology products and services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.