General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) Sets New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on the stock from $235.00 to $282.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock. General Dynamics traded as high as $254.99 and last traded at $247.29, with a volume of 4791377 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $245.29.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group upgraded General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on General Dynamics from $215.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded General Dynamics from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $227.50.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

In related news, VP William A. Moss sold 2,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.70, for a total transaction of $417,788.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP William A. Moss sold 2,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.17, for a total value of $567,073.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 71.6% in the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 139 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $215.25 and a 200 day moving average of $205.74. The company has a market capitalization of $68.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.41, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.43.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $10.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.69 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 20.35% and a net margin of 8.47%. General Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.49 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. This is a boost from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 41.21%.

About General Dynamics (NYSE:GD)

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It offers a broad portfolio of products and services in business aviation, ship construction and repair, land combat vehicles, weapons systems and munitions, and technology products and services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.