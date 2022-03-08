Genesis Vision Price Down 8.8% Over Last Week (GVT)

Genesis Vision (CURRENCY:GVT) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 8th. Genesis Vision has a market capitalization of $1.58 million and approximately $30,056.00 worth of Genesis Vision was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Genesis Vision coin can currently be bought for $0.36 or 0.00000920 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Genesis Vision has traded down 8.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002583 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003758 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002584 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.13 or 0.00033919 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.53 or 0.00104744 BTC.

About Genesis Vision

Genesis Vision is a coin. Its launch date was October 15th, 2017. Genesis Vision’s total supply is 4,436,644 coins and its circulating supply is 4,426,883 coins. The Reddit community for Genesis Vision is /r/genesisvision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Genesis Vision is genesis.vision . Genesis Vision’s official Twitter account is @genesis_vision and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Genesis Vision is a private trust fund management. GVT is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that serves as currency in Genesis Vision's ecosystem. It is used for all investment operations and profit distributions. “

Buying and Selling Genesis Vision

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genesis Vision directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Genesis Vision should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Genesis Vision using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

