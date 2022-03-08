GenesisX (XGS) Market Cap Reaches $33,242.36

GenesisX (CURRENCY:XGS) traded up 17.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 7th. GenesisX has a market cap of $33,242.36 and approximately $104.00 worth of GenesisX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GenesisX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, GenesisX has traded up 24.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Solaris (XLR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Beetlecoin (BEET) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded 26% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

The Everlasting Parachain (ELP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001402 BTC.

ElonsPets (ELP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Basis Dollar (BSD) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Baby Shiba Dot (BSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GenesisX Coin Profile

GenesisX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. GenesisX’s total supply is 12,377,951 coins. The official website for GenesisX is genesisx.net . The Reddit community for GenesisX is /r/Genesisxofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GenesisX’s official Twitter account is @GenesisX_XGS and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GenesisX is PoS cryptocurrency based on the Xevan algorithm. GenesisX features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

GenesisX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GenesisX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GenesisX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GenesisX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

