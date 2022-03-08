Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) Position Increased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 730,897 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,521 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 2.20% of Gentherm worth $59,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in THRM. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 230.7% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 707,071 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $57,223,000 after acquiring an additional 493,232 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 97.9% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 251,122 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $20,684,000 after acquiring an additional 124,238 shares in the last quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gentherm during the third quarter worth $8,711,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 55.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 229,640 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $16,316,000 after acquiring an additional 81,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trigran Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Gentherm by 6.5% during the third quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 1,304,120 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $105,543,000 after buying an additional 79,510 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Gentherm alerts:

THRM stock opened at $63.62 on Tuesday. Gentherm Incorporated has a twelve month low of $63.55 and a twelve month high of $99.00. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 22.72 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The auto parts company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.25. Gentherm had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 8.93%. The business had revenue of $248.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.34 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Gentherm Incorporated will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gentherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Gentherm from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.67.

In other Gentherm news, CEO Phillip Eyler sold 2,000 shares of Gentherm stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.99, for a total transaction of $169,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Gentherm Company Profile (Get Rating)

Gentherm, Inc engages in the designing, development, manufacturing, and marketing of heating, cooling, and ventilating devices. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment designs, develops, produces, and sells automotive seat comfort systems, specialized automotive cable systems, and automotive and non-automotive thermal convenience products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gentherm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentherm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.