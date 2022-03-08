Genuit Group (LON:GEN) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $440.00

Shares of Genuit Group plc (LON:GEN – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 440 ($5.77) and last traded at GBX 452 ($5.92), with a volume of 1307124 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 473.50 ($6.20).

Several analysts recently commented on GEN shares. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Genuit Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Genuit Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Genuit Group to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from GBX 630 ($8.25) to GBX 740 ($9.70) in a research report on Monday, January 17th.

The company has a market cap of £1.16 billion and a PE ratio of 29.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.31, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 558.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 629.14.

Genuit Group plc manufactures and sells piping systems, and water and climate management systems in the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Residential Systems, and Commercial and Infrastructure Systems. It offers above and below ground drainage, and rainwater drainage systems; plumbing tools and accessories, plastic plumbing fittings, and plumbing and heating pipes; underfloor heating products; and ventilation systems.

