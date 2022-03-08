Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 15,813 Shares of INmune Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in INmune Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB – Get Rating) by 21.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,607 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,813 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.50% of INmune Bio worth $1,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INMB. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of INmune Bio by 97.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of INmune Bio by 21.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 379,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,661,000 after buying an additional 65,948 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of INmune Bio in the second quarter valued at $612,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of INmune Bio by 1.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 66,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of INmune Bio in the second quarter valued at about $185,000. 10.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ INMB opened at $7.17 on Tuesday. INmune Bio, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.10 and a 52-week high of $30.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 18.91 and a quick ratio of 18.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.93 million, a P/E ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 2.58.

INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.03. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.24) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that INmune Bio, Inc. will post -2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

INMB has been the subject of several analyst reports. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of INmune Bio from $32.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of INmune Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of INmune Bio in a report on Friday.

INmune Bio, Inc focuses on controlling components of the immune system to activate an immune response against cancer and Alzheimer’s disease. Its product pipeline INKMUNE-Cancer, INB03-Cancer, XPRO1595-Alzheimer, and LIVNATE. The company was founded by Mark Lowdell in September 2015 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

